ISLAMABAD- In light of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended blocking of IMEI deadline to an additional 30 days for all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA.

The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this time. The blocking of such mobile devices would continue from May 19 and would be communicated via SMS, said a press release issued here on Friday.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

However due to extraordinary circumstances, blocking of non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between March 18 to May 18 will now start from May 19 .

PTA launched Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialing *8484#.