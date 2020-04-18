Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS), on Friday, has organized an online training session on Food Safety and Dietary Guidelines.

IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dr Shinawar Waseem, Dr Rizwan Tariq and other experts addressed a number of participants in the online training session.

In his message, Prof Haider said that during the pandemic, “It is our social responsibility to educate people and develop community awareness based on scientific facts”.

Dr. Shinawar Waseem Ali elaborated the food safety practices that must be adopted during purchase of grocery in markets, and sanitation as well as storage of these items at home. He also discussed the importance of personal hygiene, as well as kitchen and food hygiene to prevent the food borne illness in such a crucial time of coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Tariq elaborated the mechanism of action of COVID-19 and discussed in detail the type of immune booster foods that could help fight against this disease. He said that good nutrition and physical activities were essential for health, particularly in times of pandemic when immune system needs to fight back.