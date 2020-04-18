Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad on Saturday. During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and partly cloudy in most parts of the country. However, rain with thunderstorm occurred in districts of Balochistan, upper Sindh, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Balochistan: Quetta (City 05, Samungli 03), Zhob 05, Nokkundi 03, Dalbandin, Lasbella, Kalat 02, Panjgur 01, Sindh: Moenjodaro 07, Dadu 02, Punjab: Chakwal 04, Attock 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Mirkhani, Saidu Sharif 03, Kalam, Malamjabba 02, Kashmir and Kotli 02. Highest maximum temperature’s were recorded at Chhor and Mithi 41°C. According synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Monday.