KARACHI - The Sindh government and Agha Khan Hospital on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide safety training to medics serving at government hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that under the MoU signed between the two sides, the government doctors and paramedical staff would be given safety management trainings to avoid coming into contact with infections and diseases.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per report on April 12, the doctors and paramedical staff members were becoming victims of coronavirus pandemic now while fighting the COVID-19 on front line.