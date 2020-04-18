Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser yesterday informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about possible measures being taken to run the Parliamentary affairs amid severe crisis of Coronavirus[COVID-19].

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, shared the deliberations of Constitutional experts to either hold virtual session of National Assembly or summon regular session by maintaining social distancing to avoid spread of novel Virus.

He briefed the Prime Minister about the working of bipartisan parliamentary committee meeting to review the overall situation and possible measures to carry out legislation on important matters.

Matters relating to domestic politics, situation of corona virus, it’s subsequent challenges confronting people and economy and governmental measures in that regard came under discussion.

The Speaker informed the Prime Minister about his consultation with parliamentary leadership in context of convening National Assembly session, including the upcoming budget.

He also apprised the Prime Minister about the appointment of a Committee comprising members from the Treasury and the Opposition to make recommendation for amendment in Rules and procedure for holding virtual session of the National Assembly.

The Prime Minister lauded the initiatives of the Speaker for making the committee business functional through virtual meetings. He said that the Parliament embodies the will of the people, thus in the present situation, keeping Parliament effective and active was vital. The Prime Minister appreciated the speaker’s efforts to create religious harmony In the country. He said that the government was taking effective steps to tackle Corona.

The Speaker also apprised the Prime Minister about the multi-party special committee of the National Assembly on Agricultural products and its recommendations for development of the agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister said that agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy thus effective policies were being formulated. Prime Minister assured that the agriculture special focus will be paid for promotion of agriculture sector in the forthcoming budget. He sought the recommendations of the Special Committee for Agricultural products for consideration.

The Parliamentary Committee will meet soon to discuss a proper constitutional way to call virtual session of National Assembly for budgetary reforms due to Corona virus crisis.The arrangements for virtual session is being made to avoid spread of COVID-19 in parliamentarians.