ISLAMABAD - Tetra Pak has contributed 20 million rupees in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund. The delegation of the company, led by Regional Director Communication Sonya Kayani, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and handed over the cheque to him. Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan, Ingrid Johansson was also present during the meeting.

The Vice President Supply Chain of the Tetra Pak Tahir Hafeez, on the occasion, announced one million rupees contribution into the fund from himself. The Prime Minister thanked Tetra Pak Pakistan for its contribution in this critical situation being faced by the country.