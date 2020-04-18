Share:

Kandhkot - The novel coronavirus has not only badly affected the lower and middle class people but also the upper class. Due to closure of businesses, manufacturing factories, Industries have been halt and the economy has been impacted adversely.

Lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic caused a vast number of transgenders and beggars whose livelihood was on charity in various markets, streets and shops to feed their families.

They told that they were dependent on open markets, criticized the government had done nothing, so far, for the vulnerable community like them and appealed to PM, CM, and Chief justice of Pakistan to protect them from starvation.

They demanded to announce special relief package and ration for the transgender community in these testing times. They said that they were also the citizens of pakistan and their rights should be safeguarded by the state. They questioned whether they were not human beings or citizens of the country then why they were deprived of relief and rationing in the state of pakistan.

They complained that the government has not been able to distribute food items among them so far. They demanded from DC kashmore, ACs, social activists, various organizations, foundations to provide ration to various families who were living in huts surrounding of the city especially the vulnerable transgender community to mitigate the impact of Lockdown.