KHYBER - Approximately 200 Pakistani trucks crossed the Torkham border into Afghanistan on Friday.
It is to be stated here that after suspension of the Pak-Afghan border due to the threat of COVID 19, hundreds of Pakistani citizens are trapped on the other side of Afghanistan.
Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, while sharing details said that they have made all arrangements at Torkham border for trucks movements across the border.
“All the stranded Pakistanis will be brought back to their country in a short time,” he said adding the border has not been reopened for general crossings.
He said that all the vehicles on return from Afghanistan were sprayed at the entry point, masks, sensitizes and other safety commodities were provided to drivers and then were shifted to quarantine centre, established at the Government Boys’ High School.
He further said that lab tests of all stuck Pakistanis would be conducted to identify patients. He urged all the quarantined persons to cooperate with the officials as all the precautionary measures had been adopted in their best interest.
The transporters lauded the positive step of the Pak government by allowing them to come back to their country.