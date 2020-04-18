Share:

KHYBER - Approximately 200 Pakistani trucks crossed the Torkham border into Afghanistan on Friday.

It is to be stated here that after suspension of the Pak-Afghan border due to the threat of COVID 19, hundreds of Pakistani citizens are trapped on the other side of Afghanistan.

Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, while sharing details said that they have made all arrangements at Torkham border for trucks move­ments across the border.

“All the stranded Pakistanis will be brought back to their country in a short time,” he said adding the bor­der has not been reopened for general crossings.

He said that all the vehicles on return from Af­ghanistan were sprayed at the entry point, masks, sensitizes and other safety commodities were pro­vided to drivers and then were shifted to quaran­tine centre, established at the Government Boys’ High School.

He further said that lab tests of all stuck Pakistan­is would be conducted to identify patients. He urged all the quarantined persons to cooperate with the of­ficials as all the precautionary measures had been adopted in their best interest.

The transporters lauded the positive step of the Pak government by allowing them to come back to their country.