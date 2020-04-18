Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has chalked out a plan to produce quality wheat seed for next season for farming community. This was stated by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, while visiting farms situated at UAF Water Management Research Centre here on Friday. He was flanked by Director Water Management Dr Muhammad Irshad, Treasurer and Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Secretary to Vice-Chancellor Muhammad Jamil, Research Officer Ahmad Waqas and other notables. Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the UAF wheat productivity is expected to boost up as compared to last years. He stressed upon the scientists to develop short stature and large wheat ear varieties for the food security of the country. He said that the step will help increase per acre productivity and income of the farming community.He said that wheat variety titled Anaj was grown at the UAF farm with a single watering instead of three to five watering.

He said that we have to shift our agricultural towards water efficient crop. He said that it had become need of the hour to shun traditional farming and to promote high-efficient irrigation agriculture for a better tomorrow.

He said that at the time of inception of the country, per capita water availability was 5,000 cubic meter, which has not declined to less than 900 cubic meter. He said that experimental agricultural farms will be made model farms not only for the students but also farmers as a move towards agricultural growth.

Talking about hydroponic, he said the country can increase vegetables and fruit production by 20 times with the adoption of modern agricultural technique hydroponic.

He said that hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. He said that the country was blessed with four seasons and the best ecosystem.

If we utilize it efficiently, there will be no shortage of any agriculture item. He said that we have to focus on cropping zoning also.

Dr Muhammad Irshad said that with the passage of time, per capita water availability was decreasing.

He added that we have to adopt modern agricultural trend keeping health, decreasing agriculture land and food security like issues in view.

He said that the modern agricultural practices will pave the way for the development of the country.