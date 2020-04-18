ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is among priorities for the United States as it battles the coronavirus, US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones said yesterday.
In a video message released here, the Ambassador discussed several new ways that the US was partnering with Pakistan to combat coronavirus.
“With more than $8 million in new contributions, the United States is collaborating with the government of Pakistan to help stop the spread of coronavirus nationwide and to care for afflicted people,” he said.
The envoy added; “All of these contributions were identified as top priority needs by the Pakistani authorities, and they are fully paid for by the American people.”
This funding, he said, will be utilized for a number of activities, including providing three new mobile labs so Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated, and monitored to stop the spread, through $3 million in contributions.
It will provide fund high-tech emergency operations centers in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan with $1 million.
The Ambassador said the aid will expand “our partnership with $ 2 million to train community healthcare workers to assist people in their homes to lessen the burden on hospitals.”
Ambassador Jones said the money will be used to conduct life-saving activities in Afghan refugee and host communities in Pakistan with $ 2.4 million, administered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
He said: “What I’ve described today is the latest chapter in a long, vibrant U.S.-Pakistan health partnership. It builds on US contributions over the past 20 years of more than $ 1.1 billion in the health sector, and more than $ 18.4 billion overall to the US-Pakistan development partnership. Together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom.”