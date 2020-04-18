Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed recently that they home schooled their children during the Easter holidays without telling them - as they also spoke of their fears for Prince Charles over his coronavirus diagnosis. Prince William and Kate said it had been ‘challenging’ to teach their three children - who they said had ‘got such stamina’, although it ‘hasn’t been all hardcore’ - but also told how they have been staying in touch with other Royal Family members using online video calls. Kate said of home schooling: ‘Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean. The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day.’