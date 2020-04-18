PESHAWAR - Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Chairman, Industries Task Force, Javed Iqbal, has said that the task force has decided random coronavirus testing of industrial workers.
Presiding a meeting at the KP-EZDMC Office here on Friday, he said that focal persons have also been appointed for keeping cooperation and close liaison with Health Department.
He said that after deliberation the task force has allowed the opening of 563 industrial units while precautionary measures and standing operation procedures (SOPs) have also been framed and directed for their implementation in letter and spirit to prevent the outbreak of the virus.
He said that the company is in close contact with the industries and on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is taking steps for mitigating the impact of the coronavirus on the people and economy of the province.
Similarly, he said that keeping in view the interests of the industries a strategy is being made for phase-wise relaxing of lockdown for more units.
He said that the company has carried out a coronavirus awareness campaign for general public and industrial estates.
However, he stressed upon on both industrialists and labourers for the implementation of the precautionary steps and SOPs against coronavirus in letter and spirit.
Khattak expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries and members of the Board of Directors (BoD) for reposing confidence in him and assured that he will leave no stone unturned in coming upto their expectations.
He said that the company is making all-out efforts for the facilitation of the industries and has renamed its Estate Offices as Industries Facilitation Centres to provide all possible facilities to investors and address their all problems relating to electricity, gas, environment and company registration.
The company, he said, is also starting work on industrial estates in Jalozai, Chitral and Nowshera while efforts for provision of facilities in Rashakai and Hattar Special Economic Zones are also in full swing.
He said that the company is enhancing contacts with all stakeholders including provincial government, members of the Board of Directors and industrialists for digitization and development of the concept of ‘One-Stop Solution’ in letter and spirit.