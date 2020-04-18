PESHAWAR                  -              Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Chair­man, Industries Task Force, Javed Iqbal, has said that the task force has decided random coronavirus testing of industrial workers.

Presiding a meeting at the KP-EZDMC Office here on Friday, he said that focal persons have also been appointed for keeping co­operation and close liaison with Health Department.

He said that after deliberation the task force has allowed the opening of 563 industrial units while pre­cautionary measures and standing operation procedures (SOPs) have also been framed and directed for their implementation in letter and spirit to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

He said that the company is in close contact with the industries and on the directives of the Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan is taking steps for mitigating the impact of the coro­navirus on the people and economy of the province.

Similarly, he said that keeping in view the interests of the industries a strategy is being made for phase-wise relaxing of lockdown for more units.

He said that the company has car­ried out a coronavirus awareness campaign for general public and in­dustrial estates.

However, he stressed upon on both industrialists and labourers for the implementation of the precau­tionary steps and SOPs against coro­navirus in letter and spirit.

Khattak expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Spe­cial Assistant on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries and members of the Board of Direc­tors (BoD) for reposing confidence in him and assured that he will leave no stone unturned in coming upto their expectations.

He said that the company is mak­ing all-out efforts for the facilitation of the industries and has renamed its Estate Offices as Industries Facili­tation Centres to provide all possible facilities to investors and address their all problems relating to elec­tricity, gas, environment and compa­ny registration.

The company, he said, is also starting work on industrial es­tates in Jalozai, Chitral and Now­shera while efforts for provision of facilities in Rashakai and Hattar Special Economic Zones are also in full swing.

He said that the company is en­hancing contacts with all stake­holders including provincial gov­ernment, members of the Board of Directors and industrialists for digi­tization and development of the con­cept of ‘One-Stop Solution’ in letter and spirit.