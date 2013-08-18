ISLAMABAD - Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad Saturday sent five accused, including a girl, arrested in connection with their alleged role in a failed suicide attempt on a mosque in Bara Kahu on Eid day to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

Federal police produced all the accused before ATC judge Atiq-ur-Rehman. The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case requested the court to sent them jail on judicial remand, as police did not need their further physical custody to probe into the incident. Acceding to police plea, the ATC judge sent them to jail and directed the police to produce the accused before the court on September 2.

Police took strict security measures on this occasion and brought the accused in the court in an armoured vehicle amid tight security while lawyers and media persons were not permitted to enter the courtroom.

Earlier, federal police on Thursday obtained two days physical custody of the five suspects after producing them before the ATC judge. The accused given into physical custody of police included Hadayt-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Wali, Muhammad Sadam, Yasin Farooq and Mehvish.

It is pertinent to mention here that a major terrorism attempt was foiled on first day of Eid when a suicide bomber was gunned down at an Imambargah in the federal capital. The suspected bomber was trying to enter the Imambargah when he was timely intercepted by a private security guard who also shot him dead.

Later, police arrested many people for their alleged role in the foiled suicide attack after the identification of the bomber through his fingerprints from NADRA.