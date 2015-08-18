ENT

One Direction was the big winners at this year’s Teen Choice Awards, picking up eight gongs. The British boy band won top awards including Best Male Music Group and Best Party Song, accepting their prizes via video message on Sunday night.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan were also named Choice Male Hottie, beating former band mate Zayn Malik.

The boys also won the Choice Music Single for Steal My Girl and Best Love Song for Night Changes. The former X Factor stars were only matched in their success by Fifth Harmony, who won Best Summer Song and Female Hottie.

It was a big night for British stars at the annual award ceremony as Ed Sheeran picked up Best Male Artist and Cara Delevingne was named Choice Female Movie star. Little Mix, who performed for the crowd at the ceremony in Los Angeles, were awarded Best Breakout Artists. The British girl band arrived at the ceremony dressed in their ‘geek chic’ attire from their hit music video Black magic, shunning the usual red carpet attire.