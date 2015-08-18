A: Sadiq I have a question for you.

S: Don’t you always. What is it?

A: Will you invite my family to your wedding? Or the long beards and hijabs embarrass you?

S: I don’t care what people think, you are my closest friend of course you and your family will be invited. Admittedly my family is quite the liberal kind and you guys might be a tad bit of a misfit but that doesn’t mean you wont be invited.

A: I often think how polarized our society has become. On one hand there is one extreme of minidress-clad women on red carpets, while on the other hand there is an understated religious movement going on, where throngs of very educated people are joining the Tableeghi Jamaat. And their worlds hardly ever overlap.

S: It is indeed sad that once people become more religious, they have minimal interaction with people unlike themselves, do they think that they are more superior to the likes of us?

A: It is not that. They believe in surrounding themselves with a ‘good influence’ so that they learn from people more learned than they are.

S: Isolating themselves from the world will not help further their cause or do any good to their careers. They need to learn to coexist with people with a different mentality than theirs. Tolerance is important. Do you think I am a bad influence?

A: It’s not really a question of tolerance, for they are the most peaceful religious sect amongst many who aren’t in Pakistan. I guess they might come off as an exclusive club because of their beliefs, but I can assure you it has nothing to do with having superiority complex. And no, I do not think you are a bad influence. But I also think that you could be a better influence if you listened to me once in a while.

S: Like you said our worlds will never over lap so it really doesn’t make a difference at the end of the day, does it. Who knows, I might not even get married and may shock you with a live-in relationship? Or marry a white woman from Europe secretly? Or marry a man? Will you still want to come to my wedding?