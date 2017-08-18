KHANEWAL: Four suspects were arrested by police from Guh Mori village near Jhudo town of Mirpurkhas today, on the charges of abduction and murder of a 19 year old girl.

The girl’s body was discovered was in a sewer in the village today morning, following which police arrested four of the six alleged kidnappers.

Jamiat Kapri was abducted about a fortnight ago from her village Fakir Mohammad Kumbho near Naukot town. The incident took place only three days before her marriage.

An FIR was registered by her father Parial Kapri at the Naukot police station in which he named six people he had suspicions of. Upon arrest, the suspects refused to admit to abduction and insisted the girl had run away by choice and gotten married to a man named Hassan Kapri. This claim was rejected by victim’s family.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jhudo town, Mohammad Ayub Dars, said that the girl's body bore torture marks and had been shifted to Taluka Hospital for an autopsy.