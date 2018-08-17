Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 1,160 posts of lecturers, assistant professors and associate professors have not been filled in all 122 government colleges of Gujranwala Division for the last five consecutive years.

The medical and engineering departments are running short of teaching staff due to which the target of new admission could not be achieved, said the officials concerned.

They added that total 1,263 posts had been lying vacant since long in the 122 government colleges in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

However, the the government could make recruitment only on 166 posts including 65 male and 106 female teachers.

The managements of these colleges try to overcome the shortage of the teaching staff by appointing temporary teachers, out of which most of the temporary teachers were untrained.

Due to the prolonged shortage, the students are forced to move to the private colleges to get quality education and bear the heavy expenditures at the private colleges.

Now, 600 posts of Grade 17, 400 seats of Grade 18, 150 seats of Grade 19 and 25 posts of Grade 20 have been lying vacant for the last five consecutive years.

When contacted, Director Colleges Gujranwala Division Khalil Zubair said that the lists of the vacant posts had already been sent to the Punjab government and waiting for the recruitments of teachers on the vacant posts on regular basis.

Special surveillance teams of Gepco have caught 34716 consumers while stealing electricity through different ways in Gujranwala Division.

The campaign was launched to curb the menace of the power pilferage during the last month.

According to Chief Executive Gepco Zahid Saleem, Gepco officials issued detection bills amounting to Rs93 million to the accused consumers including 518 big industrial units, 353 tube wells owners, 151 commercial consumers and 33,694 domestic consumers for stealing electricity. He said that Gepco recovered Rs87.6 million out of detection bills worth Rs93 million.

He added that the Gepco has also submitted formal applications at the concerned police stations for the registration of cases against 187 accused consumers for power pilferage. He said police have registered separate cases against 27 consumers.

LANDLORD KILLED;

CHILD MOLESTED

Unknown persons shot dead a local landlord while he as asleep on the rooftop of his house in village Kotli Malhiyaan-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

Munawar Hussain (56) was asleep when the attackers killed him by firing in the head. Satrah police shifted dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a murder case with no clue or arrest.

On the other side, a minor boy Zeeshan (11) was criminally molested by two accused in village Mohrikey Jujja-Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil.

Tassawar and Zaib allegedly took Zeeshan from outside his house to Govt Girls Primary School Mohrikey Jujja where they forcibly molested him after school timing.

Some people reached there in search of the boy but the accused had fled away by leaving the victim in critical condition.

The victim was admitted to Pasrur Civil Hospital in critical condition. On the report of victim's mother Farzana Kausar, the Qila Kalarwala police have registered a case against the accused with no arrest.

Protest against unannounced power outages

Locals protested against prolonged and unscheduled power loadshedding in the prevailing muggy weather in Sialkot region and demanded a solution to the problem from the authorities concerned here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, perturbed people of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal and surrounding areas said that there was a power loadshedding of two hours after every one hour due to which the people were suffering from a great ordeal of inconvenience in the prevailing hot weather.

The people staged a protest demonstration in Kutchery, Pasrur for six consecutive hours against power outages, and kept the traffic blocked for several hours on various inter-city roads by burning tyres there.

They chanted slogans against the caretaker set-up, and demanded an end to the unannounced loadshedding.