RAWALPINDI: The preparations for celebrating Eid-ul-Azha are in full swing in Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas where people are thronging cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals.

People have started purchasing sacrificial animals, though there is a complete ban on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals by the district administration, a huge rush of people is being witnessed at unauthorized cattle markets which have been set up at Bagh sardaran ,pirwadahi and Khaban-e-Sir syed, Dhoke Syedan ,Misrayal road, Range road areas in the city and cantonments limits. People especially children are showing great interest in getting the animals of their choice.

Majority of cattle owners have come from interior Punjab while animals have been brought from hilly areas including Sawat and Kaghan. The average price of a normal goat is between Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 while the price of a cow with normal weight is between Rs 90, 000 to 200,000.

Talking to APP here on Friday animal seller Sardar Khan who came from Muzaffargarh , informed that he spent a lot of money on animals and their transportation to the animal market.

The cost of fodder is also high and so it is not possible to sell animals without a profit, he said. In view of high prices, the people belonging to the middle class prefer to purchase cows on a sharing basis to fulfil their religious duty. However, the prices of sacrificial animals including goats, cows and camels are much high as compared to last year, informed a customer. He expected some reduction in prices of animals before Eid day.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cancelled holidays of around 3000 sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha.

“The company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of the entrails and offals of the sacrificed animals, Manager Operation Dr Hamid Iqbal told APP. He said that dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts and compactors would be a part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the city.

RWMC will deploy around 3000 sanitary workers in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation areas to keep the areas clean. “Collection points will also be set up for the convenience of the public at Union Council level and the residents have been directed to contact the Help line number 1139 for any complaints,” Hamid said.

He also informed that 400,000 waste bags would be distributed among the residents for collecting animal offals, sized 20-22kg for small animals and 50kg for camel, buffaloes and others while hand carts would be used in the narrow streets where large sized waste vehicles have no access ,he added.

He said after the completion of the task, the area would be cleaned properly and will be sprayed. Eid-ul -Azha is the busiest time of year for sanitary workers, as the city generates twice its average daily amount of waste on the day, he added.–APP