islamabad - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday has launched “Manshiyat Se Pak Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan” program in continuation of the national tree plantation campaign, under which the ANF will plant 5000 trees all over the country to keep clean and healthy environment. DG ANF, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI(M) on Friday initiated the plantation drive by planting tree at Headquarters ANF, Rawalpindi. The DG said the plantation drive was the need of the hour as Pakistan is among the countries which were badly affected by climate change patterns. He said that ANF will try its level best to make the country green and will plant 0.1 million trees.

to add on in the National Tree Plantation drive, “Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan” which is aimed at planting 10 million trees during the current monsoon season. Earlier, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan pledged to plant 1.4 million trees by August 2019 through active participation of stakeholders and local communities.