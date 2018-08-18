Share:

islamabad - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will declare the results of Secondary School Certificates (HSSC) Part-II of the annual examination held in April-June 2018.

According to a press release issued here, the results shall be conveyed through SMS to all candidates who have provided their Cell number in the admission forms and the results would also be available on FBSIE website.

The result cards shall be issued immediately to all the students after the announcement of results.