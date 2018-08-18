Share:

islamabad - The leaves of more than 2000 sanitary workers and other officials of the relevant formations of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have been cancelled on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

These workers would participate in the special cleanliness operation on Eid-ul-Azha including collection of waste and offals and sacrificial animals from the entire city and its proper disposal. CDA will ensure cleanliness of Eidgahs and other places on the occasion Eid-ul-Azha.

On the directions of Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz, MCI has finalised arrangements for special cleanliness operation.

Under the cleanliness action plan, more than 2000 sanitary workers and supervisory staff would be deployed for this purpose. While more than 100 vehicles from other Directorates of CDA /MCI would also take part in the cleanliness operation. The entire city has been divided into five zones i.e. Zone-I includes the areas of Saidpur, G-5, E-7, F-5, F-6,F-7,F-8,F-10,F-11 and Golra, while Zone-II comprises upon G-6, G-7, G-8 and Blue Area. Similarly Zone-III will include areas of G-9, G-10, G-11, and MeraAbadi while Zone-IV includes areas of I-8, H-8, I-9, H-9, I-10, I-11 and IJP Road etc whereas Zone-V will include areas falling on eastern side of Islamabad Express way i.e Sohan, Khanna Dak, Areas falling on lehtrrar Road i.e Tarlai, Ali Pur , Farsh Town and four (04) CDA Model Towns and specilly included Bhara Khu.

During the operation, 60 deep ditches at appropriate 30 locations have been dug out where offals and other wastes of sacrificial animals will be disposed off as per hygienic standards. Besides, two emergency cells have also been established, one at Transport Section, fire Headquarters while the other one at Sanitation Directorate, Sector G-6 1/4 would be functional round the clock.

MCI appeals to the citizens of the Capital city to cooperate with sanitation staff and not throw the offals and other waste material in the green areas rather keep it in front of their houses so that sanitation workers could easily pick them and throw the wastes in a proper manner.

The residents of Islamabad can register their complaints for collection and disposal of wastes at Sanitation Directorate Help Line 1334 and telephone 051-9213908 and 051-9211555.

Moreover, residents can also launch their complaints by Whatsapp and SMS on mobile number 0335-5001213.