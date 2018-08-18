Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Friday resigned from his post after administering the oath to newly-elected Chief Minister Mahmood Khan of PTI. Talking to media, he said that he carried out his constitutional responsibilities accordingly. So, now I am going to resign. I have sent my resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain, he added. He was of the view that it is now the PTI’s right to appoint a governor.

The outgoing governor said that PML-N government launched a massive operation Zarb-e-Azb against militants and that’s why peace has now returned in tribal districts. Moreover, 97 per cent IDPs have returned to their hometowns back.

At least 77 new schools were opened while more than 8000 new teachers were recruited in the former tribal areas. Jhagrah said that he is a democratic person and had worked as general secretary for the Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy, the alliance of opposition parties which had worked hard for the restoration of democracy in the country.