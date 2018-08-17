Share:

LAHORE-With Pepsi Battle of the Bands and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 releasing this Eidul Azha, Ahmed Ali Butt, one of the most-busiest-celebrities, has been making headlines since the start of 2018.

Acting, hosting, musician, to name a few, he indeed is one of the most multitalented superstars of Pakistan. We recently got in touch with the versatile star to understand how he keeps up with his busy schedule.

“One can easily say that I have been living out of a suitcase for a while now,” said Ahmed about his choc-o-block schedule.

“With JPNA2 promotions, award shows and co-hosting Pepsi Battle of the Bands, it’s been MashaAllah a busy year so far,” Ahmed said.

The ensemble cast of JPNA2 has been busy with promotions of the film all summer long and the film is indeed one of the most anticipated movies of 2018, he added.

About his role in the film, Ahmed said with a smile, “It’s by far the most challenging role I have ever played. I had to physically change myself and sit through hours of makeup every day. As much as I loved the final outcome I will never do it again.”

Ahmed, about his experience while shooting JPNA2, said, “Istanbul was cold and Dubai was hot, we had a lot of outdoor scenes in both cities. Most of the time our fingers froze in Istanbul, and I remember I borrowed extra hat and gloves from a crew member before a scene. But as the scene started I couldn’t be bothered to take them off so I ended up with borrowed clothes all over me in the scene.”

About JNPA2 song Tillay Wale Jooti, Ahmed said, “The song became an instant hit the moment when it was released in the market. For the first time, a mainstream artist rapped alongside a folk artist and the outcome of the collaboration was an instant hit across Pakistan. I knew the groove is strong and the lyrics are catchy. All I needed was a powerful voice and I only had Arif Lohar in mind since day one.”

When asked about his experience working with Arif Lohar, Ahmed said, “Honor and pure bliss. The man is a legend and what he brought to the song was pure power. An unforgettable experience.”

When asked about his experience in Pepsi (BOB) Ahmed said: “Pepsi Battle of the Bands is dear to me because of EP. So when they (Pepsi Battle of the Bands team) asked me to host I was excited and honored to contribute to the show. The show has gotten bigger and better, and the bands are more serious towards their music. As much as I love most of the bands, sadly there can only be one winner. But it was great to work with Fawad Khan and Ayesha Omar again.”

About his upcoming projects, Ahmed said, “Two new films, one with Asim Raza and the other is my own film. And some more exciting work in the pipeline that I can’t wait to share with my fans.”