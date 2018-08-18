Share:

KARACHI - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eidul Azha on Wednesday, August 22 and Thursday, August 23, 2018. Consequently, there will be no morning newspaper on Thursday, August 23 and Friday, August 24, 2018 whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Wednesday, August 22 and Thursday, August 23, 2018, may bring out their issues on Friday, August 24, 2018, if they so desire.