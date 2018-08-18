Share:

ISLAMABAD - British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday phoned Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan to congratulate him on his election as prime minister of Pakistan and extended good wishes.

During the telephonic conversation, the British prime minister said the United Kingdom would extend all-out support to the new government and was ready to further strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan, besides opening new vistas of cooperation, a statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department here said.

Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan thanked the British prime minister for her congratulations and good wishes.

He said since money laundering was a serious issue for developing countries, his government desired cooperation from foreign governments, particularly the UK, to counter money laundering.

The British prime minister fully endorsed the views of Imran Khan and agreed to make joint Pak-UK efforts for countering money laundering.