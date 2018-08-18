Share:

SANTIAGO:- Chilean police said Friday they had arrested two people for making bomb threats that forced the grounding of nine commercial flights the day before. A 29-year-old man in the northern city of Antofagasta was arrested after police managed to “geo-reference telephone calls linked to threats of there being explosive devices on various flights,” police chief Diego Rojas told reporters. The flights involved Latam and Chilean low-cost carrier Sky Airlines and affected airspace above Chile, Peru and Argentina. One Latam flight, with more than 80 passengers aboard, had to make an emergency landing in Lima, airport authorities there said.