GUJRANWALA-CIA police claimed to have bust a dacoit gang and arrested two of its members here on Friday.

DSP CIA Imran Chadhar while talking to the media informed that the arrested gangsters identified as Roshan Zameer, a resident of Ahmed Nagar and Faisal, a resident of Lahore, had been involved in dozens of dacoity and robbery incidents. Citing preliminary investigation, the police officer revealed that the accused had been history-sheeters and had been punished by a court in past. He said that a police have also recovered illegal arms and Rs400,000 from the accused. The police have been raiding various hideouts to nick more members of the gang.

UC SECRETARY NICKED

A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested secretary of a union council for tampering with official record.

According to ACE officials, a citizen Abdul Waheed complained to the anti-corruption watchdog that union council secretary Adil had tampered with the wedding record of his sister and also issued a bogus wedding certificate in this regard. During investigations, the ACE found the allegations levelled against the UC secretary correct. Upon which the officials arrested the accused.