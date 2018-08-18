Share:

LAHORE - Official record, furniture, and other valuables were reduced to ashes when huge fire erupted in the top floor of a multi-storey plaza on The Mall on Friday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident that triggered panic in the downtown.

Rescue workers said at least 25 firefighters along with seven vehicles took part in the operation that lasted for more than two hours.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, which erupted in the Bank Square, after hectic efforts. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. However, firefighters say they believe the blaze broke out due to short-circuiting.

An official said that the fire erupted in the top floor of the plaza and spread to the entire portion within no time.

Rescues workers used heavy machinery and long stairs to reach close to the building. They managed to put the blaze within an hour and then launched the cooling process.

Another official said the official record of cooperative housing societies, computers, and furniture were reduced to as ashes. Further investigation was underway. Authorities were investigating the fire incident.