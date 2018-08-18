Share:

A tremendous rise of 61pc in BoP's profit

LAHORE (PR): A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab was held Friday to consider and approve un-audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the half year ended June 30, 2018.

The landmark achievement of discharging Letters of Comfort (LOCs) issued by Government of Punjab as on December 31, 2017 has well and truly set the tone for a prosperous year 2018 for the Bank. Reaping the benefits of growth trends achieved and recovery efforts, the Bank's profit before tax for the half year 2018 reached the level of Rs. 6.1 billion witnessing a hefty growth of 61% over the corresponding period of last year.

During the 1st half of the year 2018, Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the Bank significantly improved to Rs. 9.2 billion as against Rs. 7.2 billion during corresponding period of last year showing a phenomenal growth of 28%. The Bank's Non-Markup/ Interest Income remained at the level of Rs. 1.8 billion. Accordingly, the Bank earned before tax profit of Rs. 6.1 billion during 1st half of year 2018, registering a rise of 61% over the figure of Rs. 3.8 billion for corresponding period last year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the half year remained at Rs1.43.

US Foundation launches 'Plant-a-Tree' drive

KARACHI (PR): US Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Hamid Ismail, CEO Bisconni and Executive Director at Ismail Industries Limited has organized a tree plantation activity at NED.

This initiative is supported by Ismail Industries, Reckitt Benckiser and IBA Go Green society to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day. This project is part of the comprehensive Plant A Tree Campaign with an aim to plant over a million trees across Pakistan.

Recently, employees of Ismail Industries, Reckitt Benckiser and students of IBA and NED University came together to support US Foundation to plant saplings of Neem, Moringa, Badam and Sukchan varieties of trees that are much needed in Karachi.

Beaconhouse students shine

LAHORE (PR): Beaconhouse students prove themselves as world's finest once again with outstanding results in all major exams. The Class of 2018 stood out with a total 17,299 As in O and A Level exams, the highest number across Pakistan.

Beaconhouse students were also among the top 1% in the world in IB-MYP e-Assessments and among the top 4%in the world in IBDP. BSS students were also toppers in both the IGCSE and Matriculation examinations.The results can be viewed at beaconhousetimes.net/results-2018.

This is an incredible feat and speaks in volumes about the dedication of Beaconhouse faculty and staff, students and parent body. Beaconhouse congratulates its students for their efforts, hard work and commitment to learning, and to the high achievers for going the extra mile and outperforming the rest.

In addition to a strong commitment to academic achievement and focus on 21st Century Learning, Beaconhouse offers holistic development through globally recognized extra-curricular activities promising extensive experience via diverse societies, meaningful social services and an excellent international sports curriculum. Beaconhouse ensures that our students become well-rounded global citizens ready to excel in the future.

POF showcasing products range at SAVDEX Expo

LAHORE (PR): The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) is showcasing all products range in SAVDEX Exhibition being held at the Expo Centre , Lahore. The main purpose of this exhibition is to invite local venders/ suppliers of defence industries of Pakistan in terms of raw material and others stores and also to develop competition among the suppliers.

NBP celebrates I-Day

KARACHI (PR): Saeed Ahmad, President & CEO, NBP, hoisted the national flag on August 14, 2018, at the NBP's Head Office to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan on Tuesday.

After hoisting the national flag, the NBP President also cut the cake in the presence of hundreds of employees of the bank and their families. Several representatives from media and social organizations also attended this huge gathering. The venue was decorated with flags, green balloons, buntings while national songs were performed live which doubled the celebrations and festivities of the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ahmad said that it was his desire to make NBP like a one big family and for this purpose all the staff members of the bank should work like team members.