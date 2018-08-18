Share:

LAHORE - Commercial Audit Department has revealed clear discrepancies in documents of CEO PIA, as per Personal Policy Manual (PPM) of the airline he is liable to the termination from service.

Audit department in a letter No-OM-09 /PIACL (HRM)/2017-2018 has raised certain objections on the appointment of CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan.

Letter speaks, “Application of Musharraf Rasool Cyan was not shortlisted by Board of Directors, the required qualification and experience for the post were not evaluated by the Board of Directors”.

The preliminary interviews of the candidate Cyan were not conducted by board as per Rules, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, former adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation doubtfully attended the interviewing process of the candidates as Cyan had worked with Mehtab in KP when he was chief minister, which is non compliance of PSC (CG) Rules 2015. According to his academic qualification he does not meet the criteria of the post advertised, as the required qualification of the post as per advertisement was graduation with experience in aviation business or professional or recognized postgraduate, MBA/MPA.

He does not meet the required experience of the advertised post. The letter further said that there are clear discrepancies in his date of birth mentioned in his ID card and matriculation certificate, as per Personal Policy Manual (PPM) of PIACL, hundreds of PIACL employees had already been terminated from service on that ground.

Date of Birth in Musharraf Rasool Cyan national ID card is November 04, 1967 whereas the same in his Matriculation Certificate is March 12 1967, the letter concluded.

As per advertisement published on 20th May 2017 in newspapers, the applications were invited for the post of CEO on contract basis for a period of two years extendable for further period.

The minimum 25 years working experience preferably in international airlines of repute with minimum 10 years experience in a senior professional position in relevant professional areas including inter-alia science, technology, finance, law, business, social sciences having an established worldwide network in airline industry.