KARACHI - A family of aged doctor couple has demanded release of 68-year-old Dr Saleem and his 60-year-old wife Dr Roshan Inam at the hands of law enforcing authorities from their residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Friday, the lawyer of the missing couple Umar Hayat Sindhu said that the couple was illegally picked up by law enforcing authorities from their residence on the night of August 12 from C-22 Sector S-2 Gulshan-e-Maymar.

“Plain clothed and uniformed police men entered their residence without any search warrants and lady searcher and took away the couple with them after torturing them,” he said, adding that they were in four vehicles of which one was identified with number plate bearing number SP-7335.

He blamed the personnel for taking away valuables from the house including cash worth more than 100,000. He said that if the accused had done anything illegal or against the state then they should be presented before the court.

Meanwhile, family of another woman named Rumana Hussain has also alleged law enforcing authorities for illegally picking her up from here residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi and has demanded for her immediate release.

Munawar Ghazi, the husband of the woman, has demanded of the security authorities to release his wife and said that his wife was abducted on 30th July by the law enforcement agencies.

He said: “She is very nice and caring lady and a mother of four minors who are waiting for their mother, he said in her post on social media site-Facebook and added that they are in trauma due to that abduction scene and get terrified whenever the door bell rings.I request the law enforcement agencies to look into this matter and release her on this eve of Naya Pakistan.”

Grand Jirga warns of country-wide over possible restoration of Rao Anwar

Social Activists Jibran Nasir said that former Malir SSP Rao Anwar is the culprit of entire Karachi as the affectees belonged to every community. He said Grand Jirga has decided to hold protest against Rao Anwar, asking the provincial government not to restore him as police officer until the court’s final orders. “If he (Rao Anwar) is restored or given protocol, we would hold protest demonstration,” he held.

He said they would hold sit-in which would neither be ended neither on any suo moto notice nor upon the arrival of the Prime Minister or any other high profile. “Our sit-in would be ended once we all shifted to jail,” Jibra added while demanding that the bail of former Malir SSP should be cancelled and he should be arrested.

The Grand Jirga member Mehmood Khan stated they would be compelled to hold country-wide protest, if Naqeebullah Mehsood is not provided justice. Naqeebullah o was gunned down in ‘staged encounter’ allegedly led by Rao Anwar on Jan 14, 2018.