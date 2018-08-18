Fighter Imran reborn in maiden speech as PM

Share:

Even for a super cool mind it is just not possible to hold a specific party or a set of persons responsible for the unprecedented bedlam witnessed at Parliament House Friday.

The PTI must take some blame, however, for failing to manage things by taking some well thought out initiative to at least lessen, if not prevent, the chaos that dominated a historic day when their leader was set to get formally elected to the Prime Minister’s Office, after a tenacious struggle spread over to more than 20 long years.

The newly elected Speaker, Asad Qaisar, also exposed his lack of imagination and experience by letting his secretariat liberally issue visiting cards to hordes of PTI cadres.

After entering the parliament building, these youthful hordes were walking into lobbies and galleries like victors roaming conquered territory. With an obvious sense of entitlement they imagined that in “Naya Pakistan,” there were no restricted places or galleries “reserved for the privileged types”.

Most journalists, including this scribe, also had to physically struggle to get entry to the lounge and the gallery, reserved and designed to help them watch and report proceedings of the House.

After a nerve-draining wait, the PML-N members finally walked into the house wearing black bands on their arms. Noticing Shehbaz Sharif, almost each person sitting in the visitors’ gallery started shouting slogans for “WAZEER-E-AZAM Imran Khan.” That worked like a red rag to PML-N hacks.

With his naturally loud voice, the hardened PML-N hawk, Khawaja Asif, forewarned the Speaker that if the PTI-filled galleries continued heckling the PML-N MNAs, Imran Khan would not be allowed to deliver the speech after his election as the Prime Minister. The threat delivered, but only for a while.

The chaos returned with vicious intensity the moment MNAs returned to the House after signing their approval for candidates on the register put in different lobbies. The PTI cadres rose up to hail “WAZEER-E-AZAM Imran Khan.”

This provoked Rana Sanaullah, another known hawk of the PML-N, to leave his seat and to lead a spirited crowd of his MNAs, wherein women outnumbered their male colleagues. They tried walking up to Imran Khan’s seat with piercing slogans against “VOTE CHOOR (vote stealers).”

Asad Qaisar could buy time by adjourning the house for a while. Being new to chairing a deeply divided house, he remained confused and clueless. Yet, the PML-N also went for over-stretch. After showing their edge in combating skills, its MNAs should have returned to their seats to let the freshly elected prime minister deliver an agenda-driven speech.

The combative mood in the house resurrected the born fighter in Imran Khan. His loyalists erected a security wall around him while standing in a circle and to protect him from the noise he put headphone before daring the opposition to go for a similar kind of dharna that he had staged in Islamabad for more than 120 days in 2014.

“You can’t bully me,” was the one-line message he delivered through the extempore maiden speech after being elected as the Prime Minister. It sounded disappointing, if you put it in the context of the speech he had delivered immediately after winning the July 25 elections, with astonishing humility and sincerity.

Shehbaz Sharif also sounded busy in trivial point scoring and this helped Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to steal the show with the maiden speech of his career in the national assembly. In spite of not being too forgiving to a fault-full polling process of July 25 and events leading to it, he behaved like a seasoned politician while referring to a long list of insurmountable-looking issues like terrorism and depleting foreign exchange reserves. Often, he tickled Imran Khan with taunts delivered with perfect timing.

At least twice, he had earlier gone to Shehbaz Sharif and earnestly pleaded for restoration of decorum in the House. Doing this, he failed to realize, however, that Shehbaz Sharif’s stance is already suspected by the PML-N mainstream.

In spite of being the party-head, the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif hardly has any authority to rein in the slogan-chanting crowd. It is but obvious that for many days to come he would remain hostage to a vocal faction of his party that seeks legitimacy due to displaying over-zealous loyalty to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

The fierce conduct of this faction also succeeded in forcing Imran to shed the veneer of humility and forget the idea of seeking some working understanding with the PML-N after taking oath of his office. He would now be taking charge of his office with a combative mood rather, and surely execute the pledge of “not forgiving those who had looted and plundered public wealth.” After returning to unforgiving mode, he is all set to provoke more disruptions to parliamentary business by PML-N hawks.

After taking the floor, Shah Mehmud Qureshi kept claiming that he was familiar with each word of the draft that had been prepared after prolonged brainstorming for the speech; Imran was to deliver after formally elected to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Motivated with a sincere desire to let bygones be bygones, Qureshi claimed, the speech that Imran Khan could not deliver due to “unparliamentarily conduct” of the PML-N crowd was aimed at seeking working understanding with the opposition with a fresh mind. SMQ did appear visibly upset over the lost opportunity. But I seriously believe that ‘the opportunity’ never existed.

Since 2014, our polity remains split on either/or basis. Even with utmost sincerity Imran Khan cannot act like a bridge for deeply set divide on his own. Various pillars and institutions of our state appear too autonomous with noble-sounding intent while busy in fighting against corruption etc.

Compelled to work with parliament due to compulsions of his office, Imran Khan will continue to face the consequential blow back of the accumulating acts of commission or omission by autonomous conduct of various pillars and institutions of our state. Things will surely stay messy in parliamentary houses and in this respect Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon discover his limits as well.

Fighter Imran reborn in maiden speech as PM