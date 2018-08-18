Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Pakistan Air Force is fully prepared to counter any internal or external threat.

The PAF chief made these remarks during his interaction with the air and ground crew who participated in Air Exercise Saffron Bandit held at Air Warfare School, Mushaf on Friday.

Air Chief also participated in the concluding phase of the Saffron Bandit by flying an exercise mission.

The PAF chief lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the PAF personnel and stated that owing to the operational readiness of PAF, we are ever ready to counter any internal or external threat.

Interacting with the air and ground crew participating in the exercise, the Air Chief said that the rigorous training imparted through such exercises would help in maintaining the cutting edge of PAF. The Exercise Saffron Bandit is conducted in PAF since 1994 with the prime objective of excelling in the air combat capability in any future conflict.

Group Captain Ghazi Salah-ud-din, Officer Commanding Air Warfare School gave a detailed briefing about the conduct of the exercise. All weapon systems of the PAF participated in this Air Exercise.