MIRPURKHAS - Following severe heat spell, rainfall with windstorm and thunder storm hit the Mirpurkhas city and its outskirts areas here on Friday evening decreasing the temperature while people including growers expressed their happiness over pleasant weather and rainfall.

Rainy water accumulated at the main roads of the city and bazaars and markets were closed. Sign boards and trees were uprooted at different places with windstorm.

Power supply was suspended in the city and outskirts areas as the first drop of rainy water fell down. Growers expressed their happiness over the rainfall as they were facing already acute shortage of irrigation water.

Talking to media, growers Nadeem Bhurgari, Khalid Arain, Ajaz Panhwer, Imamdin Maher and others said that there was acute need of rainfall to mature their cotton crop and sowing of chili, onion, tomato, sunflower and other crops as they were deprived of irrigation water according to their share result they could not sow various crops at their agriculture lands including sunflower, tomato, onion, chili, cotton etc. Rainfall intermittently continued in the city till filing of the report. Report received that rainfall with thunder and wind storms hit the Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Khaan, etc towns. However power supply was not restored till filing of the news.

Meanwhile, growers and peasants of Kadhan sub division staged a protest against acute water shortage in tail ends of Ali canal and Sher canal on Friday. The protest was led by Mir Hassan Panhwar, Advocate Ahsan Ali Bhurgri, Abdul Ghaffar Bhurgri, Haji Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, Lala Allah Nawaz Sheikh, Ishtiaque Hussain Memon and others.

They also paid sit-in along Thar coal by-pass road for several hours which caused suspension of traffic. While talking to the media, they said that growers of tail ends of Ali canal and Sher canal were facing acute water shortage for more than eight months. The protesters said that due to water shortage their crops were dying and they could not cultivate the crops which has caused huge economic loss to growers. They said that their fertile soils were becoming barren of such unjustified distribution of water. On the other hand, SIDA chairman, through cellular phone assured the growers to release water to the growers of tail end of Ali canal and Sher canal within two days and the sit-in was concluded while the growers said that if they were not justified they would pay sit-in on Monday.

Lack of facilities in cattle markets

causing problems

Intermittent rainfall and darkness have increased the difficulties and problems for cattle traders in Cattle Peri Market on Friday.

Intermittent rainfall with thunder and wind storms increasing the difficulties and problems for cattle traders as they along with their cattles remained in open sky during rainfall. While there was no shelter and power supply facility in the market.

They had compelled to live in darkness without water, shelter, hotel, cattle food etc facilities. The traders said that they were compelled to pay exonerated or excess fee to contractor’s staff while they were deprived of above facilities and arranging drinking water from far flung areas.

after payment of money.

They further said that owing to rainfall various cattles indulged into diseases and no veterinary doctor facility was available in the cattle market.