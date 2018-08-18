Share:

KARACHI - People from different walks of life here on Friday hailed the election of Imran Khan as the Leader of House in the National Assembly.

Talking to APP, they said it was a good omen that representatives of the people from across the country voted in majority for a person who is largely acknowledged as a man of character.

“Above all, the exercise in itself was reflection of strong democratic culture,” said Dr Saadia Rafiq, a teacher of political science in a private university. She said smooth transition of power was a matter of immense satisfaction.

Ayesha Aziz Ahmad, a senior working woman, associated with a local advertising agency as creative director was confident that democracy was fast gaining strong roots in the country. “This is more satisfying that a party with no track record of corruption or poor governance will be at the helm of affairs,” said Shahzad Ali, an aeronautical engineer.

Dur e Shawar, a teacher by profession said the performance of PTI government in KP is highly appreciable and we hope this will be replicated now in the country.

Karachiites in general were of the opinion that politicians in the larger interest of the country and for the sake of democracy would cooperate and bring about the much needed changes in the lives of masses. This, they said was high time that politicians and political parties realize the intensity of situation and ensure that democracy may not be allowed to derail. Felicitating Imran Khan, they hoped that he would lead the country towards development in its truest sense.