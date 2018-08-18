Share:

QUETTA - Iranian security forces handed over 199 more Pakistani nationals to Levies force at Pak-Iran border in Taftan area of Chaghi district, Levies sources said on Friday. According to details, these Pakistani workers had gone to Iran for their livelihood.

They were apprehended from different parts of Iran by security forces because they were living there without valid travelling documents. Levies sources said these deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation after completion initial inquiry.