Lahore - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Anti-Corruption Tribunal Friday handed a 10-year ban to Nasir Jamshed for his involvement in the spot-fixing row during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2016-17 season.

"Anti Corruption Case Update: Cricketer Nasir Jamshed banned for 10 years by Anti Corruption Tribunal. Details to follow," the PCB said in a statement on Twitter. The ban means Jamshed will be out from any form of cricket during the aforementioned period. He was banned for the second time in the last two years.

Jamshed, 28, is the sixth player to be banned following the scandal that tainted the Twenty20 tournament in only its second year, and was described by cricket authorities as its lynchpin.

"PSL 2017's fixing trial has concluded," the PCB lawyer Tafazzul Rizvi said after the verdict. "There are a few cases you really don't rejoice after winning; instead you feel sad about it because it ends with another career destroyed. It's painful to see a player who didn't have his conduct right and didn't fulfil his responsibilities according the anti-corruption code of conduct. Our stance from the first day was he was the linchpin and he is the one who recruited players.

"Our point was proved and accepted by the tribunal, and they found him guilty on multiple charges. Even if he returns after rehabilitation, he is not allowed to be engage in any cricket management role and will be kept him away from cricket. We also suggested his name be added in a list of persons mentioned in anti-corruption lectures who are to be avoided by the players. So this all ends here."

Jamshed's lawyer, Hasan Warraich, did not appear in front of the tribunal on Friday, and wasn't available to speak to the media afterwards. It is not yet clear whether Jamshed intends to appeal the verdict. His wife, Samara Afzal, put out a statement on Twitter, bemoaning many "failings of the case". She said she would accept Jamshed's guilt if it was ruled as such in a British court of law, but if he was exonerated, she would "drag the PCB through every court in the UK if necessary to get justice".

Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed. Jamshed was first banned for 12 months in December last year after he was found guilty of non-cooperation with the tribunal investigating allegations of spot-fixing.

This year, he faced five further charges related to fixing, all of which were proven, said Rizvi, who added it was ‘a matter of sadness that another player has spoiled his career’. Swashbuckling opener Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, M Irfan, M Nawaz and Nasir Jamshed have also been given bans of varying lengths.

Regarded as a talented left-hander, Jamshed played two Tests, 48 one-day and 18 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan. He hit three consecutive one-day hundreds against India in 2012. His career nosedived during the 2015 World Cup where he was found overweight and mocked at during fielding, managing just five runs in three matches.