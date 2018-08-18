Share:

JICA team meets health secretary

Delegation of JICA headed by Zakuhiro called on Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Saqib Zafar on Friday. Masato Utsunomiya and Kota Yoshifuji were part of the delegation. Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid and Managing Director Medical Division Technology Links Tayyab Ashraf were also present. Kazuhiro apprised the meeting about survey of health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhan and Sindh. He said that JICA was now carrying out similar exercise in Punjab. He said that 10 leading hospitals in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi were part of the exercise. He said that focus was current situation of healthcare delivery, availability of equipment and future needs. Saqib Zafar assured full cooperation to the JICA mission. –Staff Reporter

PHC closes down 24 quackery centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday has closed down 24 businesses of quacks in different cities. PHC teams had conducted raids on 95 treatment centres in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Narowal. As per the census, 24 out of the visited centres were sealed, while it was found out that 26 quacks had shut down their illegal outlets. The PHC teams were visited these cities while accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. Among the sealed businesses, the maximum nine were in Rawalpindi, Sialkot 7, three each in Narowal and Bahawalnagar, and two were in Lahore. –Staff Reporte

Distinction

Results of O-Level exams were announced on Independence Days, August 14. Talented student Mahnoor Riaz, daughter of Chaudhry Riaz Ahmad Bajarr, from the Convent of Jesus and Mary school, won 5As and 3A+. She wants to study business or law in future. –Pr

Nawa-i-Waqt fund

A sum of Rs 21,000 was donated to Nawa-i-Waqt Relief Fund for Pakistanis Stranded in Bangladesh on Friday. The detail is as under:- Mehr Jhanda from Mozang gave Rs1,000 and Shafiq Muhammad from Hassan Abdal gave Rs20,000 to the fund.