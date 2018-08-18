Share:

KARACHI: Patron in Chief of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry(KATI) SM Muneer, President Tariq Malik, Senior Vice President Slaman Aslam and Vice President Junaid Naqi congratulated Chairman of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) on his election as the Prime Minister. According to a statement by KAIT on Friday, SM Muneer said that it is hoped the Prime Minster-elect will take measures in right direction to bring back country's economy on development track. He said that business community expects development-oriented policies from the newly government-elect.–APP