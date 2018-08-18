Share:

LAHORE - Leaders of political and religious parties have congratulated Imran Khan on becoming prime minister of Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League President Ch Shujaat Hussain, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, Jamaat-ud-Dawa Head Hafiz Saeed, Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen Chief Allama Nasir Abbas in their separate statements felicitated PTI chairman and hoped he will transform Pakistan according the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

Ch Shujaat said Imran Khan was the first PM who enjoyed real power of the people. The PML chief who also served as PM for few months said any PM in the history of Pakistan including himself had not elected with such massive support of the masses as that of Khan. Khan, Ch Shujaat said, was elected as PM after 22 years’ long hard work with clear objective. He hoped Khan will restore the dignity of Pakistan across the world.

JI Chief Sirajul Haq congratulated Imran Khan on his election as PM and

said it was a matter of satisfaction that a democratic process was completed with the election of the PM. The PTI, he said, should now concentrate on its election manifesto and fulfil its election promises to the people. He said the JI did not believe in opposition for the sake of opposition, and it would appreciate every action of the government taken in the public interest. He expressed the hope that the new government would ensure the supremacy of the constitution, the law and the Pakistan ideology and also strengthen and stabilize the national institutions.

PAT Chairman Tahirul Qadri congratulated Imran Khan and hoped he will start a ruthless accountability. The PTI government, he said, would ensure justice for the families of the Model Town victims.

JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed congratulated Imran Khan, saying Pakistani nation hoped that PM will play his due role for strengthening national security and stability.

“Imran Khan vowed to make Pakistan a state like Madina. Khan condemned ongoing Indian state terrorism in Kashmir. So, Pakistanis and Kashmiris have a lot of expectations from him.”

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Raja Nasir Abbas and leaders of other parties also wished best luck for new PM.