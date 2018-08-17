Share:

LOS ANGELES-Liam Payne is set to release his new single 'First Time' - featuring French Montana - next weekend.

The former One Direction singer hasn't released any new material since he announced his split from his girlfriend Cheryl earlier this year, but it seems he's been busy behind the scenes since their separation as he's reportedly planning to drop his new track 'First Time', which features French Montana, on August 24.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The split has been hard on Liam as it has Cheryl, but it's back to business now. He's been by far the most successful solo star of the 1D lads, with 'Strip That Down' selling more than nine million.

''He is hoping this tune will have similar success. Music is his main ­priority and focus right now and he wants to be back in the charts doing what he does best.''

The 24-year-old hunk had previously teased that his debut solo album would be ready next month, but it's believed that date may now get pushed back as he's been tinkering around with it to create a more ''introspective, urban sound''.

An insider said previously: ''His team are looking for songs frantically.

''They want to release the album for September but the delay is because it is nowhere near finished. Everything is up in the air.''

However, although there's no certainty at the moment when it comes to the album, a source close to him has promised that the LP will be ''worth the wait.''

They explained: ''Liam is always recording and constantly writing.

''Since the end of last year he's really found his sound and this is influencing the tracks he's choosing for the album.

''It's sounding really great. I know he can't wait for people to hear it.''

The 'History' singer has already collaborated with J Balvin, Quavo, Zedd and Rita so far, but teased there will be more artists featured on his album.

He said: ''I've got a good mix of beautiful people on my album, which is amazing.''