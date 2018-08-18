Share:

islamabad - The Chief Officer on Friday transferred 22 officials of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) including some senior officers. According to the details, Khalil Ahmed Soomro, Director General Civic Management (BS-20) has been given the additional charge of DG Environment, Muhammad Muazzam, Deputy Director (Production-I) Water Supply Directorate (BPS-18) has been given look-after charge of the office of Director BWM,Muhammad Ayyaz Khan, Deputy Director (Khanpur Dam) Bulk Water Management Directorate (BS-18) has been given look-after charge of the office of Director W&S (Dev), Irfan Ali Khokhar, Deputy Director E&M (BPS-18) has been posted as Deputy Director (Operation Div.) MPO, Asif Majeed, Deputy Director (BPS-18) has been posted as Deputy Director (Urban-II) along with additional charge of Deputy Director (Nursery) on current charge basis, Akhtar Rasool, Assistant Director (BS-17) holding the office of Deputy Director (Nursery) on current charge basis has been posted as Deputy Director (Urban-I) along with additional charge of Deputy Director (Nursery) on current charge basis, Zahid Hussain Marri, Assistant Director E&M (BS-17) working as Deputy Director (Operation Div.) MPO on current charge basis and Assistant Director (Prod-I) has been posted as Assistant Director Distribution Div. (South) and Deputy Director Dist. (South) Water Supply Directorate on current charge basis in addition to his own duties,Abdul Qayyum, Assistant Director Civil (BPS-17) working as Assistant Director Production Div-II Water Supply Directorate has been posted as Assistant Director Sports and Culture, Kamran Aslam, Assistant Director Public Relations has been given additional charge of Assistant Director (Admin) Sports & Culture in addition to his own duties on current charge basis, Daulat Khan, Assistant Director (Admin) Sports & Culture has been asked to report to HRD and Mushtaq Ahmed, Assistant Director (Civil BPS-17) working as Assistant Director Distribution Div. (South) Water Supply Directorate has been posted as Assistant Director Production Div-I Water Supply Directorate. Eleven junior level officials have also been transferred to the other posts or have been given additional/look-after charge, according to the ‘Office Order’ issued by the MCI Chief here on Friday.