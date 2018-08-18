Share:

Man kills father, stepmother

A man gunned down his father Shahbaz and stepmother after torturing them brutally in Ravi Road area here on Friday. Police said deceased Shahbaz was living with his third wife Saira. On the day of the incident, his elder son Ali from his first wife, entered his house along with his accomplices. He first tortured his father and stepmother and then shot them dead. Police and a forensic team reached the spot after receiving information, collected evidence and initiated an investigation. The bodies have been shited to dead house for post-mortem.–APP

Maid found dead

A 13-year-old maid died under mysterious circumstances at the house of a doctor in Manawan, police said late Friday. A murder case was registered against the house owner where she was employed for Rs 5,000 per month. The child was working as housemaid at the residence of Dr Khalid Rabbani, police said. –Staff Reporter

IGP for renaming police stations

Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem lmam on Friday ordered his department to rename the police stations where such an exercise is required. The police chief also directed senior officers to suggest new names for the ordinary police stations. According to a letter sent to all the regional and district police officers, the new names of the police stations should be proposed in accordance with the history and culture of the area, local landmarks and national heroes can also be considered while suggesting new names. Similarly, the new names should be locally recognized and well-known so that it can facilitate the public. The officers are directed that the list of new names should be submitted to the central police office as early as possible so that the competent authority would finalize the names. –Staff Reporter

Abducted child recovered in police raid

City police on Friday recovered a five-year-old boy who was abducted by gunmen from Mustafa Town a couple of days ago. The police also arrested two men who allegedly had abducted the child over a financial dispute with his father. According to police investigators, the kidnappers had a monetary dispute with the victim’s father and therefore, they abducted the child to settle the issue. The boy, identified as Abid, was playing in the street when he was snatched away by two gunmen a few days ago. The police later raided a house and recovered the child. The arrested suspects were identified as Sufiyan and Adnan. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Transfers, postings

The government transferred and posted six officers on Friday. Shafique Ahmed was posted as Housing Department Additional Secretary. Additional Secretary Human Rights Shabbir Bhatti was posted as Additional Secretary Environment. Multan Development Authority DG Faisal Zahoor was posted as PHA DG Multan. PHA Multan DG Waseema Umar was posted as OSD. Also, the Punjab government has approved 15 days ex-Pakistan leave for Nabeela Irfan, director admin at the Directorate General of Public Relations. She will remain on leave until August 31. Additional charge of the office during the leave period has assigned to Additional Secretary Admin (Info) Ishratullah Khan Niazi.–Staff Reporter