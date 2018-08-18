Share:

KARACHI - Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar Friday said he hope that the newly elected prime minister would work for resolving problems in Karachi and the policy of negligence will not be repeated this time. Congratulating Imran Khan on becoming Prime Minister, he said that whoever will work for the betterment and progress of Karachi will have cooperation from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He was reviewing the construction work of Mehmood Hussain Road on Friday along with the chairman of DMC east Moeed Anwer, chairman land committee of city council Arshad Hassan, Chairman works committee Hassan Naqvi, Chairman parks committee Khurram Farhan, president of KCCI Shamim Firpu, social worker Mehboob Hassan and other officers and engineers. The Mayor Karachi said that this road was neglected in the past and now we have reconstructed it to provide convenience to the citizens. He said the road from Sharea Faisal to Jheel Park was in dilapidated condition since last 30 years and also had sewerage problems which have been solved before its construction. He said the offal lifting and disposal on Eidul Azha is the prime responsibility of solid waste management board, the district municipal administration and the KMC has recently held a meeting to review the arrangements.

He said that it was the responsibility of commissioner Karachi and the district administration to take action against illegal cattle markets which have been setup in different areas of the city.

The Mayor Karachi also paid a visit of Jahangir Road on Thursday night to inspect the carpeting and other development works.

He said that this road has been constructed with a cost of Rs 160,00,000 for which 1.6kilometer track of Jahangir Road has been carpeted.

He said that such development works will continue and all available resources will be utilized for these projects.

He said that the footpath construction and other related development works will also be performed on this road.