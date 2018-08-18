Share:

islamabad - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday launched Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive-2018 here on Friday.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Jawdat Ayaz was the chief guest at the launching ceremony. The Chief Commissioner lunched the tree plantation campaign by planting Pilkon plant sapling. The Tree Plantation campaign was launched in a colourful ceremony which was attended by the Deputy Mayors Azam Khan, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and Rifat Javed. Chief Officer MCI, Najaf Iqbal Syed and elected chairmen of different union councils, officers and officials of MCI, civil society, environmentalists, and representatives of NGOs and students of different educational institutes.

While briefing about plantation Drive, Chief Officer MCI, Najaf Iqbal said that on the directions of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, MCI has taken steps to practically engage all stake holders in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign.

He informed that during the current Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive, 150,000 saplings would be planted in the Margalla Hills National Park, in catchment areas of Simly Dam and other forest areas of the city while 150,000 would be planted in urban areas including green belts, parks and other areas of the city. He further said that 3000 plants would be planted at the site where ceremony was organized.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief Commissioner Jawdat Ayaz said that maximum plantation of trees would purify the environment, which would help reduce pollution in the city. He said that purpose of the campaign is to create awareness among the residents about the importance of plants.