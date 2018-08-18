Share:

Patrolling at canals ordered

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Provincial Secretary Irrigation Sher Alam Khan has said that patrolling should be conducted at canals during the ongoing monsoon season to ensure effective protection of irrigation infrastructure. He issued these directions to field engineers here Friday. The regular patrolling process is essential for ensuring proper repair and maintenance of field infrastructure consisting of canal banks, canals and barrages, he said. The field staff has been directed to remain vigilant round-the-clock and they are required to ensure proper monitoring of patrolling process of the respective canals so that irrigation infrastructure could be properly protected in case of any flood situation. He said that departmental action would be initiated against the officials showing negligence while performing their duties with regard to protection of canal banks including other structure. He further said that he would personally visit to inspect the steps taken for the protection of irrigation canals during the monsoon season.

Thailand exhibition from Sept 1st

KARACHI (app): To promote bilateral trade and exchange of technology, a three-day single country Thailand Exhibition is being organized from 01-03 September 2018 at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi. The exhibition is organized by Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government with the support of Royal Thai Consulate-General Karachi and being managed by Event and Conference International Pvt. Ltd. Rashid Ul Haque, Director, Event and Conference International and Event Manager informed that Thai companies will display their products from more than 10 categories of different products as foods & beverages, home textiles, health and beauty, hardware, machinery, household items, footwear, party accessories, jewelry cleaner, electrical appliances etc. He said that this event is particularly focused to enhance bilateral trade between the two friendly nations in different fields. By organizing Thailand Exhibition 2018, DITP is playing its active role to expand opportunities to the business communities of both countries and this will also strengthen the economical relations, he added.

Rashid Ul Haque hoped that this exhibition will provide more engagement opportunities and new markets for investors from Pakistan and Thailand. Besides, the exhibition is supposed to be a meeting forum open to all interested traders and importers as well as top-end consumers, and the public at large.

We are expecting around 50,000 visitors from all walks of life during three days event, he added.

Sindh implementing Doing Business

Reforms: SBI

KARACHI (APP): The government of Sindh is implementing historic Doing Business (DB) Reforms across different departments, said Chairperson, Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon. She said this while chairing a progress meeting on implementation of Sprint-2 of Doing Business Reforms in Sindh, said a statement on Friday. The meeting was attended by officials from stakeholder departments from the Government of Sindh, namely Planning and Development Board, Board of Revenue, Sindh Building Control Authority, Sindh Revenue Board, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Labour & Human Resource Department, and Industries Department. World Bank team was represented by Senior Economist, the World Bank Group Amjad Bashir. Participants expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Sprint-2 and also deliberated third-party validation of reforms executed so far.

The reforms executed will be audited by one of the Big Four Auditing firms.

During the meeting, the Chairperson SBI, who is also the focal person for Doing Business Reforms in Sindh, reviewed progress updates by relevant agencies from the Government of Sindh.

She stressed on the importance of facilitating online payments as something crucial to business reforms in Sindh as part of her vision.

She reiterated that all agencies should ensure on-ground implementation of these reforms.

The future plans for furthering the Doing Business agenda were shared at the progress meeting.

The main points of the agenda of Sprint-2 include setting up of facilitation centres at Labour department, Industries, SESSI Directorates and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

One-Window Operation at Sindh Building Control Authority and Property Registration Reforms at Board of Revenue.

The facilitation centres will house an online portal which automates the business registration processes at all provincial departments.

These centers will serve as a single port-of-call for all matters related to business registration and complaints.

The One-Window Operation at Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) will simplify the procedure of applying and obtaining Construction Permits through automation.

Similarly, the Board of Revenue will consolidate reforms made earlier by introducing new facilities and ensuring mainstream usage of available resources.

Pound sets worst weekly streak against dollar

LONDON (Reuters): The British pound inched higher on Friday as the dollar fell across the board, and some traders saw a buying opportunity after data this week pointed to the UK economy holding up relatively well. Worries about whether Britain can agree a trade deal with the European Union over coming months to avoid a sudden and disorderly exit from the bloc continue to keep most economists cautious about any sustained sterling strength. As trading in London ended the pound was on course for a sixth straight week of losses against the dollar, its worst run since 2014.