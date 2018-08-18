Share:

New Delhi - Pakistan's Minister for Law and Information Syed Ali Zafar on Friday met Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and extended Pakistan's condolence on the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was also present at the meeting.

Zafar was among the foreign dignitaries who attended Vajpayee's funeral.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available. The meeting came on a day Imran Khan was voted as Pakistan's new prime minister by the National Assembly of that country.