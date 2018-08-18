Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Club Karachi won the Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017-18 by outclassing Towne Cricket Club Sialkot by 8 wickets in the final played here at the LCCA Ground on Friday.

Towne Cricket Club Sialkot, batting first, scored 185 runs losing all their wickets in 49.5 overs. Tabraiz Butt was top scorer for Sialkot as he slammed 55 runs with the help of 3 fours while he was ably assisted by Bilal Asif, who struck 45 runs hitting 2 fours. Mir Hamza and Anwar Ali bowled brilliantly for Karachi as they grabbed four wickets each for 17 and 25 runs respectively.

Pakistan Cricket Club Karachi, in reply, achieved the target quite easily by losing just two wickets in 32.3 overs. Ramiz Raja Junior played the swashbuckling knock of 66-ball 55 runs, wrapped with 6 fours and one six while Test cricketer Asad Shafiq hammered unbeaten 53 and Ali Asad unbeaten 70 to guide their team to an impressive victory. M Imran took 1-34 and Sohaib Ullah 1-27.

Winners Pakistan Cricket Club Karachi earned Rs 300,000 and runners-up Towne Cricket Club Sialkot Rs 200,000. Mir Hamza of Pakistan Cricket Club, Karachi was player of the final while Sajid Iqbal (Bahawalpur) was best batsman of the tournament, Hammal (Panjgur) best bowler, Ikram Hussain (Mirpur, AJK) best wicketkeeper and Zeeshan Gul (Hyderabad) best fielder of the tournament.

BRIEF SCORES:

TOWNE CRICKET CLUB SIALKOT: 185 all out in 49.5 overs (Tabraiz Butt 55, 3x4s, 114 balls, Bilal Asif 45, 2x4s,4x6s, 39 balls, Mir Hamza 4-17, Anwar Ali 4-25)

PAKISTAN CRICKET CLUB KARACHI: 189-2 in 32.3 overs (Ramiz Raja Jnr 55, 6x4s, 1x6, 66 balls, Asad Shafiq 53*, 4x4s, 3x6s, 40 balls Ali Asad 70*, 4x4s, 1x6, 90balls Mohammad Imran 1-34, Sohaib Ullah 1-27).