LAHORE-Wagging Tongues Productions, a UK based company dedicated to realising projects in arts, design, ?lm and performing arts, proudly presents the Pakistan Pavilion titled “Aangan” (Courtyard) at the upcoming 2nd edition of the London Design Biennale scheduled to take place from 4th to 23rd September 2018 at the prestigious Somerset House.

A highlight on the global cultural calendar, the Biennale will see some of the world’s most exciting and ambitious designers, innovators and cultural bodies gather in the capital to celebrate the universal power of design and explore the role of design in our collective futures.

Indeed the installation of the Pakistan Pavilion has been created in Pakistan by local artisan and via local textiles that are manufactured locally. For this Wagging Tongues Productions have collaborated with the Kaarvan Crafts Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering rural women by providing life skills that could prove to be opportunities towards attaining economic and material goods. For “Aangan”, 60 women from Kaarvan have diligently worked for 2 months contributing to an installation that will portray a positive and progressive image of the country on the global stage.

This year's theme at the Biennale focuses on, ‘Emotional States’ which has been chosen to provoke a broad interpretation across design disciplines, with immersive and engaging installations that interrogate how design affects every aspect of people’s lives – the way we live and how we live – but also influences our very being, emotions and experiences.

Together over 40 countries and cities responding to the theme will present an exciting laboratory of ideas that will investigate the important relationship between design, strong emotional responses and real social needs.

Co-Founder Wagging Tongues Productions, Mariam Majid, Said, “We are delighted to have been chosen to represent Pakistan’s design at the London Design Biennale this year. The Pakistan Pavilion titled “Aangan” (Courtyard) is a sculptural installation occupying one of the most impressive rooms at Somerset House. Over one hundred cotton garments, hand embroidered and hand stitched by female artisans will construct a rising helix to a height of almost 4metres. Interactive film projections will create an immersive experience for the visitors as they walk around and through the installation. Through the language of design and craft, Aangan will celebrate the pivotal role of women in the textile industry.” she said.