LOS ANGELES:- Edwards has experience problems with her oesophagus since childhood. Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed she’s undergone surgery on her throat, after years of dealing with problems with her oesophagus. The 25 year old singer made the announcement on Thursday (August 16th), confessing she was indulging in a chocolate dessert at her favourite restaurant after going under the knife earlier in the week. Edwards shared a make-up-free Instagram snap with her head in her hands at The Ivy in London. She captioned it: “Only I would have an operation then ask to be taken to the ivy for my favourite chocolate bomb dessert! My oesophagus can’t come between me and my love of food.